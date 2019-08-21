Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Serving as primary shortstop
Hechavarria will bat eighth and make a fifth consecutive start at shortstop Wednesday against the Marlins.
The Braves have wasted no time in installing Hechavarria into an everyday role after inking him to a one-year deal last Friday. Atlanta ideally envisions Hechavarria moving into a depth role at some point in September, but he'll see steady work in the middle infield while top shortstop Dansby Swanson (foot) remains on the mend. Hechavarria offers some value with the glove but has supplied a .214/.271/.370 slash line (70 wRC+) across 166 plate appearances with the Braves and Mets in 2019.
