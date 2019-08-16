Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Signed by Braves
Hechavarria was signed by the Braves on Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Hechavarria was released by the Mets on Wednesday, but now finds himself with the Braves. He'll likely provide depth at shortstop with Dansby Swanson (foot) still on the injured list. Johan Camargo and Adam Duvall were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, while Bryse Wilson was recalled in corresponding moves.
