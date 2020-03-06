Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: To return Saturday
Hechavarria (oblique) will return to action Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Hechavarria has been out just over a week with an oblique issue. The issue didn't appear to be particularly serious, and he'll still have plenty of time to stake his claim for a bench spot.
