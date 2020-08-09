Hechavarria went 2-for-3 in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Phillies.
Atlanta only managed four hits in total off Jake Arrieta and the Philly bullpen, so Hechavarria's performance stands out. The veteran infielder came into the game having gone 1-for-11 on the year, but he should continue to get consistent playing time at second base while Ozzie Albies (wrist) is on the mend.
More News
-
Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Filling in for Albies•
-
Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Ready to resume playing•
-
Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: To return Saturday•
-
Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Could be back over weekend•
-
Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Scratched with oblique injury•
-
Braves' Adeiny Hechavarria: Reaches deal with Braves•