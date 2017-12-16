Braves' Adrian Gonzalez: Dished to Braves, designated for assignment

Gonzalez (back) was traded to the Braves along with Scott Kazmir (hip), Brandon McCarthy, Charlie Culberson and cash in exchange for Matt Kemp on Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. Following the Trade, Gonzalez was designated for assignment, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez, who is still owed $21 million next season, is expected to clear waivers and become a free agent within the week. The 35-year-old struggled to stay healthy in 2017, playing in just 71 games due to elbow and back issues. When he did play, the veteran first baseman failed to impress, hitting just .242/.287/.355 with three home runs. A healthy Gonzalez will look to catch on with another team and turn things around in 2018, though his days as a reliable fantasy option may be over.