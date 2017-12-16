Braves' Adrian Gonzalez: Dished to Braves, designated for assignment
Gonzalez (back) was traded to the Braves along with Scott Kazmir (hip), Brandon McCarthy, Charlie Culberson and cash in exchange for Matt Kemp on Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. Following the Trade, Gonzalez was designated for assignment, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez, who is still owed $21 million next season, is expected to clear waivers and become a free agent within the week. The 35-year-old struggled to stay healthy in 2017, playing in just 71 games due to elbow and back issues. When he did play, the veteran first baseman failed to impress, hitting just .242/.287/.355 with three home runs. A healthy Gonzalez will look to catch on with another team and turn things around in 2018, though his days as a reliable fantasy option may be over.
More News
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Expects to be healthy for spring training•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Shut down for regular season•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Homers in rare start•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Will assume bench role•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Back in action Monday•
-
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez: Out next three games•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...