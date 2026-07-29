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Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Activated ahead of start Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Atlanta activated Smith-Shawver (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Smith-Shawver will start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Mets in what will be his first outing in the majors since he underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2025. The right-hander looked sharp in five rehab starts, collecting a 1.53 ERA and 21:5 K:BB over 17.2 innings. Smith-Shawver threw 77 pitches in his final rehab outing, so he's not quite stretched out to handle a full workload. He's not currently scheduled for any additional starts with Atlanta, but Smith-Shawver could force his way into the club's immediate plans if he pitches well Wednesday.

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