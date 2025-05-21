Smith-Shawver and Atlanta won't play the Nationals on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to rain in Washington.
The two teams will make up the postponed game Sept. 16 as part of a doubleheader. Smith-Shawver's start has been pushed back a day to Thursday's series finale in Washington, per Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
