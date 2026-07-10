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Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Moving up to Gwinnett

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith-Shawver (elbow) will make his next rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Gwinnett, Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 23-year-old right-hander is closing in on his return to the big-league rotation following Tommy John surgery in June 2025. Smith-Shawver has made two rehab starts for Single-A Augusta, producing a 9:0 K:BB over seven innings while allowing just one run, and he built up to 46 pitches in his most recent outing July 5. He'll likely need at least two more rehab starts before Atlanta considers activating him, giving him a chance to make his 2026 debut before the end of the month.

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