Atlanta placed Smith-Shawver (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Smith-Shawver is still on the mend from the Tommy John surgery he underwent June 9 of last year and isn't expected to be ready to pitch for Atlanta until late in the 2026 season, if at all. Atlanta will eventually move him to the 60-day IL when it needs to open up another spot on the 40-man roster.