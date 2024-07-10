Atlanta optioned Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Just one day after returning from the 15-day IL, Smith-Shawver will now head back to the minors without making an appearance for the big-league team. He threw 4.1 scoreless innings during his lone appearance with Atlanta on May 23, though he's posted a 6.10 ERA in eight starts in the minors. Dylan Lee will come up from Triple-A to fill Smith-Shawver's spot in the bullpen.