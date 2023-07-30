Manager Brian Snitker said Smith-Shawver will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Sunday's game against the Brewers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Smith-Shawver was demoted in late June after making four starts in the majors, and he'll rejoin Atlanta's rotation for Sunday's series finale versus Milwaukee. The 20-year-old had a 4.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 16.2 frames in his first taste of the big leagues, and he pitched well in his past two starts for Gwinnett with two runs allowed and 10 strikeouts over nine innings, though he also issued seven walks. Max Fried (forearm) is nearing his return from the injured list, which could mean it's a short stay in the majors for Smith-Shawver