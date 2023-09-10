Smith-Shawver was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

The 20-year-old returned from the injured list at Gwinnett last weekend but lasted just two-thirds of an inning, and it appears his next outing will come in the majors. Smith-Shawver started in four of his five appearances for Atlanta this season, but he may work out of the bullpen this time around with Allan Winans taking the mound Sunday against the Pirates.