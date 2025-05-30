Atlanta transferred Smith-Shawver (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday.
The right-hander landed on the 15-day IL after suffering an elbow strain during the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, and his quick move to the 60-day IL is an indication it isn't a minor issue. The severity of the strain isn't yet known, but Smith-Shawver will be sidelined for at least the next two months.
