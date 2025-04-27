Smith-Shawver will likely start against the Rockies on Tuesday, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Smith-Shawver made Atlanta's Opening Day roster after a strong spring training, and in three major-league starts he posted a 4.61 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 13.2 innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on April 13, but Smith-Shawver appears set to rejoin Atlanta's rotation after Spencer Strider (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list this past Tuesday.