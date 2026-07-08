Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Stellar in latest rehab start

Smith-Shawver (elbow) struck out five and allowed two hits and no walks over four scoreless innings in a rehab start Sunday with Single-A Augusta.

Nearing the finish line in his recovery from June 2025 Tommy John surgery, Smith-Shawver has looked sharp through two rehab outings with Augusta, spinning seven innings of one-run ball while posting a 9:0 K:BB. He'll likely move up to a higher-level affiliate for his third minor-league start and will be looking to build on his pitch count after tossing 46 (33 strikes) in Sunday's outing. If Smith-Shawver can come close to maintaining the form he's displayed thus far during his rehab assignment in his subsequent minor-league outings, Atlanta should have room for him in the big-league rotation when he likely returns from the 60-day injured list at some point shortly after the All-Star break.