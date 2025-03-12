Smith-Shawver has a 3.38 ERA and 10:3 K:BB through eight Grapefruit League innings this spring as he attempts to win a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day rotation.

Grant Holmes and Ian Anderson were viewed as the favorites for the final two spots coming into camp, as both are out of minor-league options. Anderson has struggled to find the plate however and has stumbled to a 5:9 K:BB in his eight spring innings, although he's minimized the damage by giving up just two hits. If Atlanta eventually decides he isn't up to the task, it could open the door for the 22-year-old Smith-Shawver to break camp on the 26-man roster. More likely, the young righty will return to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin the campaign, where he posted a 4.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 104:40 K:BB over 87 innings in 2024.