Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Tosses three innings in rehab start

Smith-Shawver (elbow) pitched three innings Tuesday during a rehab start with Single-A Augusta, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four batters, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Smith-Shawver was making the second start of his rehab assignment as he enters the home stretch of his recovery from Tommy John surgery in June of 2025. The right-hander was able to limit the damage to just one run on a solo homer, and he tossed 29 of his 41 total pitches for strikes. Smith-Shawver will likely make his next start at a higher level in Atlanta's farm system.