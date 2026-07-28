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Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Will start first game of twin bill

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith-Shawver (elbow) is expected to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Smith-Shawver had been slated for one more rehab start, but Atlanta will have him take the ball with the big club instead after a rainout Tuesday resulted in Wednesday's doubleheader. The right-hander has been excellent in five rehab outings, posting a 1.53 ERA and 21:5 K:BB over 17.2 innings. Smith-Shawver went four frames and threw 77 pitches in his last rehab start, so he will have a somewhat truncated workload versus the Mets. It will be his first start in the majors since he had Tommy John surgery in June 2025.

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