Morris was acquired by the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

To make room for Morris on the 40-man roster, the Angels designated Troy Scribner for assignment. Morris spent most of the 2017 season at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he logged a 3.09 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 30 games (46.2 innings). Although he struggled with control and walked 23 batters in that time, the 25-year-old righty managed to log 53 strikeouts as well. Following his acquisition, the Angels assigned Morris to Triple-A Salt Lake.