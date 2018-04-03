Braves' Akeel Morris: Acquired by Angels
Morris was acquired by the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.
To make room for Morris on the 40-man roster, the Angels designated Troy Scribner for assignment. Morris spent most of the 2017 season at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he logged a 3.09 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 30 games (46.2 innings). Although he struggled with control and walked 23 batters in that time, the 25-year-old righty managed to log 53 strikeouts as well. Following his acquisition, the Angels assigned Morris to Triple-A Salt Lake.
More News
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...