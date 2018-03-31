Braves' Akeel Morris: Designated for assignment
Morris was designated for assignment by the Braves on Saturday.
A roster spot was needed for the addition of Josh Ravin, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, and Morris was the corresponding roster casualty. The 25-year-old righty posted a 3.09 ERA and 53:23 K:BB across 46.2 innings with Gwinnett in 2017. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll open the 2018 campaign.
