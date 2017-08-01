Braves' Akeel Morris: Sent packing to Gwinnett
Morris was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old has been outstanding out of Atlanta's bullpen this season, posting a 1.23 ERA with nine strikeouts in 7.1 innings of work. Nonetheless, he wound up being the roster casualty when a roster spot needed to be cleared for Tuesday's starter Lucas Sims. Morris very well could be back in the big leagues soon if he continues to pitch like he did in July, however.
More News
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...