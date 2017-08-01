Morris was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding out of Atlanta's bullpen this season, posting a 1.23 ERA with nine strikeouts in 7.1 innings of work. Nonetheless, he wound up being the roster casualty when a roster spot needed to be cleared for Tuesday's starter Lucas Sims. Morris very well could be back in the big leagues soon if he continues to pitch like he did in July, however.