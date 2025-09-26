Atlanta claimed Manoah off waivers from the Blue Jays on Friday and optioned him to its spring training complex.

Manoah was somewhat surprisingly designated for assignment by Toronto earlier this week and Atlanta has decided to roll the dice on the 27-year-old. The righty has been limited to just 10 rehab starts in 2025 after coming back from Tommy John surgery, and he's posted a 3.96 ERA and 35:23 K:BB across 38.2 innings. Manoah hasn't had much success at the big-league level since 2022, when he held a 2.24 ERA over 31 starts. He's under team control through 2027 and will likely compete for a spot in the Atlanta rotation next season.