Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Marlins.

His fourth-inning blast off Elieser Hernandez gave Atlanta a short-lived 4-2 lead in the wild contest. Dickerson hasn't seen much playing time or success to begin the season, as Saturday's homer was his first of the year and only his second hit in 25 at-bats.