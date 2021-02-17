Jackson heads into spring training with a chance to win the No. 2 catching job for Atlanta, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

At the moment, starter Travis d'Arnaud is the only catcher with significant experience on the roster, leaving prospects Jackson and William Contreras to fight for the backup spot. Jackson is two years older and has shown an impressive power stroke in the minors, launching 28 homers in 85 games for Triple-A Gwinnett in 2019, but he's had significant issues making contact and has struck out in nine of his 22 career big-league PAs. Atlanta could still elect to bring in a veteran such as Tyler Flowers to fill out the depth chart, but barring an outside addition, Jackson might be the front-runner for the job, if only because Contreras is more likely to be a long-term piece for the team and could use more minor-league development.