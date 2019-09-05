Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and placed on the 60-day injured list with a left knee sprain Thursday.

With less than a month left in the season, this effectively ends Jackson's 2019 campaign. The backstop spent most of the season with Gwinnett, slashing .229/.313/.533 with 28 home runs and a 34.2 percent strikeout rate in 85 games. Darren O'Day (forearm) was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.