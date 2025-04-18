Verdugo will start in left field and bat leadoff in Friday's game versus the Twins.

Verdugo is not only being thrown right into the lineup for his Atlanta debut, but he's being placed at the top of the batting order, as well. The veteran outfielder should play regularly for his new club at least against right-handed pitching. Verdugo slashed only .233/.291/.356 across 149 regular-season games for the Yankees in 2024.