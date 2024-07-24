Atlanta recalled Winans from Triple-A Gwinnett. He'll start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Reds at Truist Park.

Left-hander Dylan Dodd was sent out to Triple-A Gwinnett to open up room on the roster for Winans, who is back with Atlanta for the first time since April 11, when he gave up seven runs (six earned) over five innings in a spot start versus the Mets. Winans could have the opportunity to stick around with Atlanta on a more permanent basis this time around, as the club has an opening in the rotation while Max Fried (forearm) is on the shelf. The right-hander will first need to acquit himself well in Wednesday's start before putting himself in consideration for additional turns through the rotation.