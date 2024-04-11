Winans (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Mets, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out one.

The Mets got to Winans quickly Thursday, scoring three runs in the first two innings before putting up a four spot in the third. Winans would ultimately tough out five innings, though Atlanta couldn't climb out of the early 7-0 hole, leaving the 28-year-old right-hander with the loss. Winans made six starts for Atlanta as a rookie in 2023, going 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB. While he'll have a chance to stick in the rotation with Spencer Strider (elbow) presumably out long-term, Atlanta could turn to top prospects AJ Smith-Shawver or Hurston Waldrep if Winans continues to struggle.