Atlanta recalled Winans from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Though he had been a member of Gwinnett's season-opening rotation and will now move up to Atlanta as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for staff ace Spencer Strider (elbow), Winans is expected to provide the big club with a fresh arm in the bullpen who's capable of covering multiple innings. AJ Smith-Shawver, Dylan Dodd, Darius Vines and Huascar Ynoa are all already on the 40-man roster and could be candidates to enter the rotation when Atlanta next needs a fifth starter Wednesday versus the Mets, while Bryce Elder pitched four innings for Gwinnett on Saturday and likely won't be in consideration to replace Strider right away since he would be pitching on only three days' rest.