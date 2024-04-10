Winans and Atlanta won't play the Mets on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather in the Atlanta area.

The two teams will make up the postponed game Sept. 26. Winans had been scheduled to start Wednesday in the rotation spot that previously belonged to Spencer Strider (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list over the weekend. Rather than pushing Winans and each of the team's other four starters back a day, Atlanta could opt to move the right-hander to the back of its rotation order.