Winans was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Thursday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The move comes immediately after Winans was torched for seven runs (six earned) over five innings in a loss to the Mets. Atlanta will need a starter again next week to fill the spot vacated by Spencer Strider (elbow). Bryce Elder, AJ Smith-Shawver, Darius Vines, Dylan Dodd and Hurston Waldrep are candidates to step in.