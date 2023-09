Winans was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

The right-hander was sent to Gwinnett on Sept. 11 after making a spot start for Atlanta, and he'll rejoin the big-league rotation Sunday with Charlie Morton (finger) landing on the injured list. Winans has a 4.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB across 22 innings this season.