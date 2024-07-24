Atlanta recalled Winans from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

The right-hander will start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds. Winans' lone appearance with Atlanta this season came back on April 11, when he surrendered seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks over five innings in a loss to the Mets. He could be needed for additional starts while Max Fried (forearm) is sidelined, but how he fares Wednesday will be factored into that decision.