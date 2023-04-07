Tavarez is fully recovered from thoracic outlet syndrome and opened the year with Single-A Augusta, MLB.com reports.
An in-demand seven-figure signee on Jan. 15, 2021, Tavarez hasn't played much since signing, and now we know he was recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome. It's a procedure that can ruin the career of pitchers, but Tavarez's procedure was to his non-throwing side (left) and the team isn't concerned about the after effects. He has above-average power and is a good athlete at shortstop, so Tavarez could break out this year now that he's healthy. He went 2-for-6 with one steal on two attempts and four strikeouts in his first game for the GreenJackets.