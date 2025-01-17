Atlanta claimed Willingham off waivers from the Nationals on Friday.
Willingham had been designated for assignment and is now on the move to another 40-man roster in the same division. The 26-year-old has made 19 appearances in the majors since the start of the 2023 season, collecting a 7.11 ERA and 16:9 K:BB across 25.1 frames.
