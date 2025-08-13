Atlanta signed Pilar to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Atlanta selected Pilar in the Rule 5 draft last winter but returned him to Miami in March. The Marlins released Pilar on Tuesday, and Atlanta has brought the right-hander back into the organization. The 27-year-old has been assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett and sports a 4.26 ERA and 10.2 K/9 across 44.1 innings of work this season.