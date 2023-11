Velazquez signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Friday.

Velazquez was claimed by Atlanta in early September after beginning the 2023 campaign in the Angels' organization. He hit .217 with four runs, four RBI and a steal over 14 games at Triple-A Gwinnett but elected free agency in early November. However, after testing free agency for a few weeks, he'll rejoin Atlanta and could compete for a reserve spot on the team's Opening Day roster this spring.