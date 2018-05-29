Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start
Sanchez (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Tuesday against the Mets.
As expected, Sanchez has been cleared to rejoin the Braves after missing the last five and a half weeks with a hamstring injury. Atlanta needs a sixth starter Tuesday after Monday's doubleheader, so Sanchez will make a spot start before likely transitioning to a long-relief role. Prior to landing on the shelf, the veteran compiled a 1.29 ERA and 14:6 K:BB across 14 innings (two starts, one relief appearance). Lucas Sims was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move.
