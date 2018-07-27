Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Allows five runs in loss
Sanchez (5-3) threw 6.1 innings Thursday, yielding five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks in the 8-2 loss to Los Angeles. He struck out four and allowed a homer while taking the loss.
Even after the rough outing, Sanchez owns a solid 3.00 ERA over 78 innings on the season. He cruised through four scoreless innings before allowing a pair of runs in the fifth. The veteran right-hander will take a 74:24 K:BB into a home start against the Marlins on Tuesday.
