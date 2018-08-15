Sanchez (calf) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks across five innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Marlins. He struck out six.

Sanchez was cleared to start after shrugging off a minor calf injury sustained in his previous outing. He cruised through the first two frames before allowing a two-run home run in the third. Sanchez fell victim to his own throwing error in the fourth inning before the visitors plated three more runs, though only two were earned. The veteran entered this one with a sharp 2.83 ERA on the season, so the performance was a bit of a letdown for his fantasy owners. Presumably fully healthy now, Sanchez will look to bounce back this weekend against the Rockies.