Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Allows four runs in no-decision
Sanchez (hamstring) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks across four innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Mets. He struck out two.
Sanchez fell victim to extra-base hits in this one, including an RBI double from Jose Bautista, a two-run home run from Asdrubal Cabrera and a solo shot from Adrian Gonzalez. He threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced seven groundball outs, but he still walked away with his least effective start of the season overall. Sanchez was making his return from a six-week injury absence, so perhaps its fair to cut him a bit of slack in his first outing since. He'll face a tough task in his next scheduled start Sunday against the Nationals.
