Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Allows two earned runs
Sanchez (2-0) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Dodgers.
Sanchez allowed a home run in the first inning to Max Muncy but then settled in to face the minimum number of batters across the next three innings to earn the win. Though he has been largely impressive this season, he has now allowed at least one home run in his last three starts, leading to 1.5 HR/9. While he has done well limiting baserunners through 30.1 innings, he'll likely have to improve on his home run prevention to maintain this level of performance moving forward.
More News
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Tosses scoreless outing•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Leading candidate to start Tuesday•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Torched in his first rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...