Sanchez (2-0) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Dodgers.

Sanchez allowed a home run in the first inning to Max Muncy but then settled in to face the minimum number of batters across the next three innings to earn the win. Though he has been largely impressive this season, he has now allowed at least one home run in his last three starts, leading to 1.5 HR/9. While he has done well limiting baserunners through 30.1 innings, he'll likely have to improve on his home run prevention to maintain this level of performance moving forward.