Sanchez (4-2) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight across 6.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Brewers.

Sanchez worked very efficiently, throwing only 82 pitches en route to a season-best eight strikeouts. He induced an unremarkable six swinging strikes but worked in the strike zone a lot overall, with 57 of his 82 pitches going for strikes. The 34-year-old has experienced a renaissance through 10 starts this season, as his 2.72 ERA would be good enough for the second-best mark of his career. He should be a safe bet to remain in the injury moving forward due to recent injuries to Max Fried (finger) and Mike Soroka (shoulder).