Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Another strong start
Sanchez (4-2) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight across 6.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Brewers.
Sanchez worked very efficiently, throwing only 82 pitches en route to a season-best eight strikeouts. He induced an unremarkable six swinging strikes but worked in the strike zone a lot overall, with 57 of his 82 pitches going for strikes. The 34-year-old has experienced a renaissance through 10 starts this season, as his 2.72 ERA would be good enough for the second-best mark of his career. He should be a safe bet to remain in the injury moving forward due to recent injuries to Max Fried (finger) and Mike Soroka (shoulder).
More News
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Produces quality start•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Cleared to start Monday•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Dealing with calf cramps•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Downed by Jays on Wednesday•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Receives another start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?