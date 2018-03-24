Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Appears primed to fill rotation spot
Sanchez appears likely to serve as the Braves' fifth starter to begin the year after Scott Kazmir (arm) was released Saturday.
The Braves haven't yet added Sanchez to the roster, but that looks like a formality at this point with Kazmir out of the picture and Luiz Gohara (ankle) headed to the DL. Sanchez gave up three runs over five innings in his most recent spring appearance, striking out four while walking one. He may be available out of the bullpen for the first week and a half or so, as the team won't actually need a fifth starter until April 10 thanks to early off days.
More News
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Doesn't hurt roster chances with Sunday's start•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Signs minor-league deal with Braves•
-
Anibal Sanchez: Released by Minnesota•
-
Twins' Anibal Sanchez: Struggles in second spring outing•
-
Twins' Anibal Sanchez: Looks sharp in spring debut•
-
Twins' Anibal Sanchez: Deal not guaranteed•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...