Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Appears primed to fill rotation spot

Sanchez appears likely to serve as the Braves' fifth starter to begin the year after Scott Kazmir (arm) was released Saturday.

The Braves haven't yet added Sanchez to the roster, but that looks like a formality at this point with Kazmir out of the picture and Luiz Gohara (ankle) headed to the DL. Sanchez gave up three runs over five innings in his most recent spring appearance, striking out four while walking one. He may be available out of the bullpen for the first week and a half or so, as the team won't actually need a fifth starter until April 10 thanks to early off days.