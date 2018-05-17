Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Bullpen session Friday
Sanchez (hamstring) will throw in a bullpen session Friday and then make a couple starts at extended spring training, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Sanchez also threw a simulated game with no issue last week and appears to be looking at a return towards the end of May, if not later. The 34-year-old was expected to take a role in the Braves' bullpen upon his return, but a doubleheader with the Mets on May 28 could also be an opportunity for the team to utilize him as a starter.
