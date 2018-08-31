Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Cleared for Friday's start
Sanchez (hamstring) will start Friday's game against the Pirates.
Sanchez exited his previous outing six days earlier with a right hamstring cramp, but was able to complete his between-starts bullpen session without issue. The 34-year-old isn't expected to face any limitations in the series opener and will look to close out August on a high note after submitting a 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB in 25.1 innings over his first five starts of the month.
More News
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Fans eight in loss•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Confirmed to start Tuesday•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: On track for Tuesday's start•
-
Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Hopeful for next start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...