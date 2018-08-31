Sanchez (hamstring) will start Friday's game against the Pirates.

Sanchez exited his previous outing six days earlier with a right hamstring cramp, but was able to complete his between-starts bullpen session without issue. The 34-year-old isn't expected to face any limitations in the series opener and will look to close out August on a high note after submitting a 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB in 25.1 innings over his first five starts of the month.

More News
Our Latest Stories