Sanchez (calf) will start Monday against the Yankees.

Sanchez completed his between-starts bullpen session without issue after departing early in his previous outing June 26 with a calf cramp, paving the way for him to take the hill for the series opener. Over nine appearances (eight starts) this season, Sanchez has posted a 2.68 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.

