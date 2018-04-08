Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Collects six whiffs in no-decision

Sanchez walked away with a no-decision after completing five innings Saturday against the Rockies. He allowed two runs on seven hits and two runs while striking out six.

The Rockies had plenty of opportunities to score on the right-hander, but he did a good job to escape most of the jams he put himself in. Sanchez adjusted to the hitter-friendly environment well, forcing six groundouts and throwing over two-thirds of his pitches for strikes. The past few seasons suggest Sanchez's decent start to the season is an anomaly, so it's tough to trust him despite the decent start. Since the Braves won't need a fifth starter for a bit, it's unclear as to when the veteran's next start will come.