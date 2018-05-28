Braves' Anibal Sanchez: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter
Sanchez (hamstring) will start Tuesday against the Mets.
The Braves need a sixth starter Tuesday thanks to Monday's doubleheader, so Sanchez will be brought off the disabled list to make a spot start Tuesday. The veteran has been on the disabled list since April 18 with a hamstring injury, but he allowed just two runs and struck out 12 over 11 innings in his two starts prior to injuring himself. Sanchez is expected to settle into a long-relief role following Tuesday's outing.
