Sanchez (calf) has been cleared to start Tuesday against the Marlins.

Sanchez was removed from his previous start Aug. 9 against the Nationals after he was struck by a comebacker, with the Braves later diagnosing him with a left calf contusion. The right-hander apparently completed his pre-start bullpen session a couple days ago without incident, so he'll be ready to return to the mound Tuesday on his normal four days' rest. He'll match up against Trevor Richards in the third contest of a four-game set with the Marlins in Atlanta.

